Carmichael Roberts

1

Cofounder & Managing Partner, Material Impact

Brian Halligan

2

Cofounder and Executive Chairperson, HubSpot

Dharmesh Shah

2

Cofounder and CTO, HubSpot

Katie Rae

3

CEO and Managing Partner, The Engine

Chris Comparato

4

Chairman and CEO, Toast

Jason Kelly

5

Cofounder and CEO, Ginkgo Bioworks

Reshma Shetty

5

Cofounder, COO, and President, Ginkgo Bioworks

Corey Thomas

6

Chairman and CEO, Rapid7

Steve Conine

7

Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, Wayfair

Niraj Shah

7

CEO and Cofounder, Wayfair

Mariana Matus

8

Cofounder and CEO, Biobot Analytics

Marcello Damiani

9

Chief Digital and Operational Excellence Officer, Moderna

Tye Brady

10

Chief Technologist, Amazon

Rohit Prasad

10

Senior Vice President and Head Scientist for Alexa, Amazon

Jeffrey Bussgang

11

Cofounder and Board Chair, Hack.Diversity